Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSP will stay; 'arthiyas' in Punjab too will benefit from new farm laws: Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday reached out to scientists, professors and senior professionals from farm sector in Congress-ruled Punjab to clear misgivings about new farm laws, saying that the reforms will even benefit 'arthiyas' (commission agents).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:31 IST
MSP will stay; 'arthiyas' in Punjab too will benefit from new farm laws: Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday reached out to scientists, professors and senior professionals from farm sector in Congress-ruled Punjab to clear misgivings about new farm laws, saying that the reforms will even benefit 'arthiyas' (commission agents).  The minister also asserted that the MSP regime will stay. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana and other states are protesting against new farm laws which they feel will lead to procurement in the hands of corporates and the end of minimum support price (MSP) regime.

"In Punjab, some people have been spreading lies, fake propaganda and inciting the farmers against the government by calling the new agriculture laws anti-farmers despite knowing the benefits of these laws for farmers to increase their income," Puri said in a virtual meeting. Explaining the benefits of the reforms to arthiyas, Puri said the laws will also create new opportunities for them.

Arthiyas can provide better seeds, inputs, knowledge, supply chain assistance apart from their existing roles in mandis, he said in a statement.    "Investments will drive change across the supply chain benefiting all stakeholders to reduce the agriculture wastage which is currently at 30 per cent," he added.     The minister was interacting with scientists, professors and other senior professionals from the agriculture sector from Taran Taran and Amritsar in Punjab. During his interaction, Puri also noted that there has been an increase in procurement of grains at MSP in Punjab.

Punjab registered an unprecedented increase in kharif paddy procurement that has increased to 26.1 lakh tonne till October 11 of the ongoing kharif marketing season from 7.4 lakh tonne in the year-ago period, he said. Across India, total kharif paddy procurement rose 35 per cent to 42.5 lakh tonne from 31.7 lakh tonne in the said period, he said adding that the government has increased by nearly 30 per cent the number of procurement centers from 30,549 in 2019-20 to 39,130 this year.

Paddy procurement commenced in Punjab and Haryana from September 26 due to early arrival of the crop, while in other states it began from October 1.   The minister also outlined important steps, including the launch of PM-KISAN scheme, taken by the NDA government in the last six years for the benefit of farmers..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

After outcry, Cyprus suspends its citizenship for cash programme

Cyprus said it was suspending its citizenship for investment programme on Tuesday, ditching a scheme that the government acknowledged as being open to abuse. Thousands of rich non-Europeans benefited from a plan introduced by Cyprus in 2013...

Farm laws: Thirty Punjab farmer bodies decide to hold talks with Centre on Wednesday

Thirty protesting Punjab farmers bodies on Tuesday decided to hold talks with the Centre over the new farm laws in New Delhi on Wednesday. The decision to this effect was taken by representatives of 29 farmers organisations at a meeting her...

Securitisation transactions plummet to Rs 20,000 cr in H1FY21: Crisil

Securitisation transactions dived 80 per cent in April-September period of the ongoing fiscal year to just over Rs 20,000 crore largely because of the pandemic and the loan moratoriums, domestic rating agency Crisil said. Half of the transa...

Army officer completes Leh-Manali bicycle ride in record time

The 472-km road from Leh to Manali is considered a challenge even for motorists and truck drivers because of the altitude gain and a mercurial weather. Army officer Lt Col Bharat Pannu traversed the route -- one of the highest motorable str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020