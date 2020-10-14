Technical committee to begin investigations from today in Mumbai power outage: Maharashtra Energy Minister

A technical inquiry committee is being formed today to investigate the causes behind the power outage in Mumbai, and other areas and file its interim report in a week's time, said Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday. The minister also said possibilities of a cyber attack or any other kind of sabotage also could not be ruled out.

"A technical committee is being formed today to conduct a technical audit in this matter. The committee will file an interim report within a week. Those who are found responsible will face strict action. Possibilities of a cyber attack or any other kind of sabotage also can't be ruled out," Raut told reporters here. Raut also said it could have been an attempt to defame his ministry.

Earlier today, Raut had said foul play or sabotage by external forces cannot be ruled out in connection with the power outage in Mumbai and other areas on October 12. Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs, also disrupting train of Central, Eastern, and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday.

"Possibility of foul play/sabotage cannot be denied in the power outage incident of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai on Monday," Raut's tweet read. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had later spoken to Dr. Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner IS Chahal over grid failure in Mumbai and gave directions for its restoration as soon as possible, according to Maharashtra CM's Office on Monday.