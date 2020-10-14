Left Menu
Development News Edition

Technical committee to begin investigations from today in Mumbai power outage: Maharashtra Energy Minister

A technical inquiry committee is being formed today to investigate the causes behind the power outage in Mumbai, and other areas and file its interim report in a week's time, said Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:07 IST
Technical committee to begin investigations from today in Mumbai power outage: Maharashtra Energy Minister
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut talking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A technical inquiry committee is being formed today to investigate the causes behind the power outage in Mumbai, and other areas and file its interim report in a week's time, said Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday. The minister also said possibilities of a cyber attack or any other kind of sabotage also could not be ruled out.

"A technical committee is being formed today to conduct a technical audit in this matter. The committee will file an interim report within a week. Those who are found responsible will face strict action. Possibilities of a cyber attack or any other kind of sabotage also can't be ruled out," Raut told reporters here. Raut also said it could have been an attempt to defame his ministry.

Earlier today, Raut had said foul play or sabotage by external forces cannot be ruled out in connection with the power outage in Mumbai and other areas on October 12. Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs, also disrupting train of Central, Eastern, and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday.

"Possibility of foul play/sabotage cannot be denied in the power outage incident of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai on Monday," Raut's tweet read. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had later spoken to Dr. Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner IS Chahal over grid failure in Mumbai and gave directions for its restoration as soon as possible, according to Maharashtra CM's Office on Monday.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Hathras case: Fresh PIL in SC seeks case under SC/ST Act against cops, officials & probe by STF

A fresh PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court in the Hathras incident, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and died of injuries, seeking registration of criminal case under SCST Act against police personnel, medical staff and other ...

Only standard loan accounts as of March 1 can be recast under pandemic scheme: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India RBI has clarified that loans which have remained standard without any defaults as of March 1, 2020, will be eligible for restructuring under the pandemic-related resolution framework issued in August. In clarificat...

Spain in talks to launch EU-funded recovery plan in Jan 2021 - minister

Spains government is negotiating with its EU partners to get the disbursements of European Union recovery funds as early as possible so it can launch its recovery plan in January 2021, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday. Spain...

Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh settle dispute, file consent terms

Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement made against Chadha and tendered an apology. Chadha ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020