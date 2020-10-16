Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai celebrity Cindy Sirinya Bishop appointed as UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and Pacific

Bishop, 41, is a model and actress who is best known as the host of Asia's Next Top Model, a television show broadcast in most countries in the region.

UN Women | Updated: 16-10-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 08:28 IST
Thai celebrity Cindy Sirinya Bishop appointed as UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and Pacific
“It is truly an honour to become the first UN Women Goodwill Ambassador to Asia and the Pacific,” Bishop said. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_Women)

Thai celebrity and rights activist Cindy Sirinya Bishop is working to stop violence and other abuses against women as the newly appointed UN Women Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and the Pacific.

Bishop, 41, is a model and actress who is best known as the host of Asia's Next Top Model, a television show broadcast in most countries in the region.

During her 2-year appointment, which began in September, Bishop is representing UN Women to promote gender equality and other UN Women priority goals, raise funds and build partnerships. She is promoting public awareness through education, dialogue and cooperation with schools, communities and governments.

"It is truly an honour to become the first UN Women Goodwill Ambassador to Asia and the Pacific," Bishop said. "My mother instilled in me very early on a strong sense of justice and a fierce belief in the resilience and strength of women, and these values continue to guide me today. I am so deeply grateful for the opportunity to work towards achieving greater gender equality in the region, especially in the areas of eliminating gender-based violence and in providing equal opportunity for girls and women to realize their full potential."

Bishop is one of Thailand's leading campaigners on ending violence against women.

In early 2018, she came across a newspaper headline about Thai authorities telling women to not look "sexy" if they wanted to avoid sexual assault during the Thai new year festival. Having experienced violence herself at the festival, Bishop spoke out in a social media video with the hashtag #DontTellMeHowtoDress. #DontTellMeHowtoDress quickly evolved into a movement championing gender equality and women's rights and has been extensively covered by local and international media.

In July 2018, Bishop collaborated with UN Women to organize the Social Power Exhibition Against Sexual Assault. The exhibition was supported by United Nations agencies, the governments of Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, embassies, the media and civil society and youth groups. Bishop also worked with civil society organizations in the Philippines and Singapore on #DontTellMeHowToDress.

In November 2018, Bishop received the "Activist of the Year Award" from the office of the Prime Minister of Thailand.

Bishop also is the Knowledge Director of Dragonfly360, a regional platform that advocates for gender equality in Asia. She is writing a series of children's books on safety, rights and respectful relationships.

"Your strong commitment to ending violence against women demonstrated through your creation of the #DontTellMeHowtoDress movement and your work with UN Women so far has shown you to be a compelling and eloquent advocate," UN Women Regional Director Mohammad Naciri said in inviting Bishop to be UN Women regional goodwill ambassador.

UN Women is the United Nations organization dedicated speeding up progress on gender equality and the empowerment of women worldwide.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian students adjust to blended learning at UK universities

A significant cohort of students from India have managed to travel to the UK despite COVID-19 restrictions to take up courses across universities and are adjusting to the blended learning approach of a mix of online and in-person teaching, ...

Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections

New research by PNAS suggests that accurately estimating human mobility and gauging its relationship with virus transmission during pandemic is critical for control of the spread of COVID-19 and any other highly contagious disease. A key co...

Surveys suggest men, women have different attitudes towards COVID-19 pandemic

Scientists have finally cracked why women ruled countries are responding more effectively to coronavirus pandemic as surveys suggest a difference in attitudes towards the COVID-19 pandemic in the genders which impacts the gender differences...

Developing countries need sustainable recovery to dig out of debt: UN official

Poor and middle-income countries need bold new mechanisms to dig out of crushing debt, sharply worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on green, sustainable recovery, a senior UN official told G-20 finance ministers and central bank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020