India-Kazakhstan Defence Cooperation: Webinar and Expo held

A webinar between India and Kazakhstan was held on 15/10/2020. The Theme of the webinar was "Make In India For The World, India – Kazakhstan Defence Cooperation: Webinar and Expo". It was organized under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through FICCI.

This webinar is the part of the series of webinars which are being organized with friendly foreign countries in order to boost defence exports and achieve defence export target of $5 billion in the next five years.

Ambassadors of both countries and senior MoD officials from both sides participated in the webinar and spoke about the need to leverage opportunities not only for co-development and co-production but also to meet each other's requirements.

Various Indian companies such as L&T Defence, Ashok Leyland Limited, Bharat Forge, Zen Technologies, Elcom Innovations, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Alpha Design Technologies and Bharat Electronics Limited. made company and product presentations on major platforms/equipment like Artillery Systems, Radars, Protected Vehicles, Missiles and Air Defence Equipments, Training Solutions etc in the webinar. BEL announced its plans to open a representative office in Kazakhstan.

The webinar was attended by more than 350 participants and 39 virtual exhibition stalls, which includes 7 stalls from Kazakh companies have been set up in the Expo.

