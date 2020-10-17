Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam to disband Madrasa Board, convert state-run madrasas to general schools

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Madrasa Board will be disbanded and all state-run madrasas will be converted into general schools.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 17:03 IST
Assam to disband Madrasa Board, convert state-run madrasas to general schools
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Madrasa Board will be disbanded and all state-run madrasas will be converted into general schools. "We will disband the madrasa board. We will withdraw the notification granting equivalence to madrasa education and general education and we will convert all the state-run madrasas into general schools," said Sarma.

"No intention of closing private madrasas. We are bringing regulation: Pupil will be clearly told why they are in madrasa. They have to introduce science and maths in the curriculum. They have to register with the state. The constitutional mandate has to be respected but can retain the character of a madrasa," he added. Sarma asserted that this decision has been taken based on research.

Sarma also said that schools are set to open in the State next month, but parents and school authorities who do not want to open schools and want to carry on online classes can do so. "Hostels will reopen from 1st December and schools from 1st November. We have divided sections and days in a way to ensure that the institution doesn't become overcrowded. There will be two streams: 8.30 am-12.30 pm and 1.30-4.30 pm. Students can come only three days a week," said Sarma.

"We have also given an option that if some parents or school authorities do not want to open school and want to carry on online classes, they can do that. We will not be insisting on mandatory attendance this year, because this is voluntary participation," he added. Earlier Sarma had said that the state-run madrasas in Assam will either be converted into regular schools or they will be shut down, after teachers are transferred to schools, following a notification which will be released in November this year.

Sarma said that in order to bring uniformity, teaching the Quran at the cost of government exchequer could not be allowed to go on, as then provisions would be needed for the religious education of other communities too.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's biggest Christian party says won't back Hariri for PM

Lebanons largest Christian political party said on Saturday it would not back the nomination of former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to lead a government to tackle a deep economic crisis, further complicating efforts to agree a new premier....

Man arrested in fake job advertisement scam in Gujarat

The Gujarat police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly placing fake advertisements about jobs in local newspapers and collecting money from people as application fees, an official said. Cyber crime officials nabbed Sandeep Pandya in co...

Get tested for COVID-19 before Durga Puja, Assam govt urges priests

The Assam government on Saturday urged priests in the state to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before the Durga Puja to ensure that devotees are not infected with the virus. The government has made it mandatory for priests to get tested ...

IPL 13: Anrich Nortje aims Akhtar's record after delivering fastest ever IPL ball

South African and Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje is eyeing to break the fastest recorded delivery in all of the cricket after clocking a speed of 156.22 kmh against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Interestingly, Nortje had bowled the sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020