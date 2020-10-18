Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala reports 7,631 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Kerala reported 7,631 new cases of Covid-19 while 8,410 patients have recovered from the disease, said the state Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:54 IST
Kerala reports 7,631 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala reported 7,631 new cases of Covid-19 while 8,410 patients have recovered from the disease, said the state Health Department on Sunday. The death toll in the state reached 1,161 after 22 people succumbed due to coronavirus on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 6,685 people were infected through contact and the source of infection was unknown for 723. There are 63 healthcare workers among those infected. The figures of the new active cases from the districts are Malappuram (1,399), Kozhikode (976), Thrissur (862), Ernakulam (730), Thiruvananthapuram (685), Kollam (540), Kottayam (514), Kannur (462), Alappuzha (385), Palakkad (342), Kasaragod (251), Pathanamthitta (179), Idukki (162) and Wayanad (144). Today, 160 of those diagnosed have travelled to Kerala from outside.

At present, 95,200 patients are undergoing treatment while 2,45,399 persons have so far recovered from Coronavirus infection. There are a total of 2,80,236 people in isolation across the state, 2,55,696 under home or institutional quarantine and 24,540 under hospital surveillance. 2,795 persons were admitted to the hospitals today. In the last 24 hours, 58,404 samples were tested in the state. A total of 39,39,199 samples have so far been tested. Today, 12 new places were declared as hotspots while eight areas were excluded. At present there are 637 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Was in favour of abrogation of Article 370 even when I was in CWC: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that even when he was a member of the Congress Working Committee, he was in favour of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogat...

Senior PLO official Erekat taken to hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. Witnesses said Erekat, 65, was on a stretcher when ...

Nadda to visit North Bengal on Monday, address party workers

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Siliguri in North Bengal on Monday to take stock of organisational matters, ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, party sources said. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed severa...

Adani to complete 1,000 MW transmission line to Mumbai by Dec 2022

Adani Transmission Ltd ATL on Sunday affirmed that it will be able to execute a transmission line and sub-station project at suburban Vikhroli which will enhance the power supply by 1,000 MW to the financial capital, by the end of next year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020