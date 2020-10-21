Left Menu
With 54,044 new COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus tally crosses 76-lakh mark

With a spike of 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,40,090 active cases and 67,95,103 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,15,914.

With 1,74,755 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,92,308 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,453 have died so far. Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,03,964 active cases, while 6,62,329 people have recovered, 10,608 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry in a tweet said that COVID-19 cases on oxygen support (in ICUs, through ventilators and Oxygen supported beds) have shown a significant decrease since the last week of September. "This aligns with the national decline of active cases to less than 10 per cent of the total cases," it said.

There were 43,022 COVID-19 cases on oxygen support on September 1. A tortal of 72, 575 on October 1 and 57,357 on October 19, according to the data of Health Ministry. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,72,00,379 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Tuesday. This includes 10,83,608 samples tested on October 18. (ANI)

