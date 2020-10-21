Left Menu
Air Intelligence Unit, Customs seize 1.8 kg gold at Kozhikode International Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit and the Customs officials have seized a total amount of 1.88 kg gold from three separate busts at the Kozhikode International Airport here, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:10 IST
Air Intelligence Unit, Customs seize 1.8 kg gold at Kozhikode International Airport
Compound gold seized from bathroom near emigration arrival hall at Kozhikode Airport. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Air Intelligence Unit and the Customs officials have seized a total amount of 1.88 kg gold from three separate busts at the Kozhikode International Airport here, officials said on Wednesday. According to Customs officials, the Air Intelligence Unit Batch C seized a 194-gram gold chain of 24-carat purity worth Rs 8.86 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The chain was concealed in his undergarment.

Meanwhile, the Customs Preventive Divisions (CPD) in Kozhikode seized 1.21 kg of compound gold concealed inside a flush tank button board in a bathroom situated near the emigration arrival hall. The CPD also seized 481 grams of compound gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The compound gold was concealed in the rectum of the passenger in four capsule-shaped objects. (ANI)

