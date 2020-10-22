Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rape accused injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida

A rape accused was injured following an encounter with police in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-10-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 08:46 IST
Rape accused injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A rape accused was injured following an encounter with police in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sonu and has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The accused was arrested earlier in the day on charges of rape. He attacked the police and tried to flee from the crime scene. He was injured in retaliatory firing," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal said. Further investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PicsArt's Design Tools Are Now Available on the Web

- The worlds most downloaded creative editing app now on the web to meet demand from 150M creators and professionals, including millions of paying subscribers NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- PicsArt, one of the worlds largest creativ...

Soccer-Man City keen to extend defender Garcia's contract: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he hopes to convince defender Eric Garcia to extend his contract after handing the 19-year-old a rare start in Wednesdays 3-1 Champions League victory over Porto. Spain international Garcia is in t...

Delhi's air quality dips, morning walkers irked

Air quality deteriorated in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere on Thursday. The Air Quality Index AQI was recorded at 254 in ITO and 246 in Patparganj, both in the poor category, as per the Delhi Pollution Co...

Philippines' Smart taps Nokia to launch nationwide IoT services

Smart, a Philippines-based wireless communications and digital services company and a subsidiary of PLDT, has tapped Nokia for the nationwide deployment of Internet of Things IoT services, Nokia announced in a press release on Wednesday.We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020