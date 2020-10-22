Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-gazetted Railway employees granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages

The Productivity Linked Bonus on Railway covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:01 IST
Non-gazetted Railway employees granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages
The payment of the PLB for 2019-20 is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways further. Image Credit: ANI

About 11.58 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for FY 2019-20. This Productivity linked bonus to railway employees has been estimated to be of Rs. 2081.68 crores.

The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on 21.10.2020 accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Railways for payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2019-2020 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel).

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs. 2081.68 crores. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs.7000/- p.m. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs.17,951 for 78 days. About 11.58 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision.

The Productivity Linked Bonus on Railway covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/ Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well. For the year 2019-20 PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages will be paid which is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways.

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/ Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well.

It may be noted that though this payment is being made for last year's performance i.e. 2019-20, even this year during COVID period, a lot of hard work has been put in by Railways employees in the movement of shramik specials, for movement of essential commodities including Foodgrains, Fertilizers, Coal etc and completion of more than 200 vital maintenance projects during lockdown period which would boost safety and all-round efficiency in railway operations.

Even on the freight side, there has been major improvement post-COVID lockdown period. Freight speeds have almost doubled now as compared to last year. Freight loading has also increased by 14% for the period of October 2020 as compared to a similar period last year.

The payment of the PLB for 2019-20 is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways further. The acknowledgement of their work will enhance the sense of inclusiveness and belongingness in Railway families. It is expected to enhance productivity levels further.

It is also expected to help in consumer spending and boosting demand during festive times.

(With Input from PIB)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of different parties greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Thursday, with Modi stating that the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence wi...

Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Shafali arrive in UAE

Ahead of the Womens T20 Challenge, Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have arrived in the UAE on Thursday. Jemimah Rodrigues and Jhulan Goswami have also touched down in the UAE.The official Twitter handle of...

Belgian foreign minister Wilmes in intensive care with COVID

Sophie Wilmes, Belgiums foreign minister and former premier, has been taken into intensive care suffering from COVID-19, her office said on Thursday, as the country battled a second wave of infections.The 45-year-old is conscious and her co...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. electionsIn 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020