Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crops on 71 pc land in Thane damaged in rains: Maha minister

The district guardian minister toured the rain- affected talukas of Bhiwandi, Shahpur and Murbad in Thane district to assess the crop damage. Of 45,666 hectares of cultivated land, crops on 32,500 hectares have been damaged due to rains, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:44 IST
Crops on 71 pc land in Thane damaged in rains: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said crops on 71 per cent of cultivated land in Thane district have been destroyed due to unseasonal showers. The district guardian minister toured the rain- affected talukas of Bhiwandi, Shahpur and Murbad in Thane district to assess the crop damage.

Of 45,666 hectares of cultivated land, crops on 32,500 hectares have been damaged due to rains, he said. The minister assured farmers that the state government will provide assistance to all cultivators and no one will be deprived of government aid.

Shinde also directed the district administration to complete the 'panchnama' of damages on a war footing. According to district superintending agricultural officer Ankush Mane, 97,000 farmers in the district, 38,000 had taken crop insurance.

Paddy is widely cultivated in Thane district and this year, about 16,000 hectares of land in Bhiwandi taluka was under paddy cultivation, the district administration said. In Murbad, of 15,511 hectares, about 12,000 hectares and in Shahapur, out of 14,155 hectares, about 12,500 hectares of paddy fields were damaged due to rains, it was stated.

The minister also met persons injured in Wednesday's lightning strike at Palaspada in Shahapur taluka..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of different parties greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Thursday, with Modi stating that the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence wi...

Judge dismisses one murder charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death

A judge dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but ruled that he still had to face second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd, according to a court ru...

Polish court declares one of few remaining legal grounds for abortion unconstitutional

Polands Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning one of the few remaining legal grounds for pregnancy termination in the predominantly Catholic country. After the ruling goe...

Poland's top court rules out abortions for birth defects

Polands top court has ruled that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional.The decision by the countrys Constitutional Court effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020