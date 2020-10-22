Army War Trophy T- 55 Tank installed at PCDA(O) Pune

Army War Trophy - "T- 55 Tank" was installed in the premises of the Office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officer) Pune on 22nd October 2020.

The installation of the Army War Trophy – "T-55 Tank" was inaugurated virtually from Delhi by Shri Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts in the presence of Dr(Smt) Nirupama Kajla, IDAS, PCDA (O), Shri Mayank Sharma, IDAS, PCDA (SC), Shri Mihir Kumar, IDAS, Director NADFM & CDA(Trg) and other IDAS officers PCDA (O) Pune is a flagship organisation of Defence Accounts Department (DAD) under Ministry of Defence (Finance). The organisation is entrusted with the task of pre-audit and payment of Pay and Allowances and all claims of over 53,000 officers of Indian Army from Lieutenant to Chief of Defence Staff serving over the length and breadth of the country.

Shri Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts in his inaugural message said that display of Army War Trophy – "T-55 tank" in the premises of PCDA (O) reflects the synergy between the Army and Defence Accounts Department. He praised the professional attitude of the organisation in carrying out its responsibilities which was being aptly recognised by the Army Authorities by conferring commendation of Chief of the Army Staff to three officers of PCDA (O) and other officers of the Defence Accounts Department.

On this occasion, Dr Nirupama Kajla, IDAS, PCDA (O) thanked the Army Authorities and assured that the PCDA(O) Office will remain committed to provide quality service to the Army Officers. She said that the installation of T-55 Tank in the premises of PCDA (O) is a matter of great pride for the officials of the PCDA(O). It will boost our morale and keep motivating us to continue performing our duties efficiently. She emphasised on the effort put in by the staff and officers of PCDA (O) to ensure that the monthly payment and Allowances and the retirement dues of the retiring officers are remitted on time even during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)