Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army War Trophy T- 55 Tank installed at PCDA(O) Pune

Shri Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts in his inaugural message said that display of Army War Trophy – “T-55 tank” in the premises of PCDA (O) reflects the synergy between the Army and Defence Accounts Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:33 IST
Army War Trophy T- 55 Tank installed at PCDA(O) Pune
On this occasion, Dr Nirupama Kajla, IDAS, PCDA (O) thanked the Army Authorities and assured that the PCDA(O) Office will remain committed to provide quality service to the Army Officers. Image Credit: ANI

Army War Trophy - "T- 55 Tank" was installed in the premises of the Office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officer) Pune on 22nd October 2020.

The installation of the Army War Trophy – "T-55 Tank" was inaugurated virtually from Delhi by Shri Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts in the presence of Dr(Smt) Nirupama Kajla, IDAS, PCDA (O), Shri Mayank Sharma, IDAS, PCDA (SC), Shri Mihir Kumar, IDAS, Director NADFM & CDA(Trg) and other IDAS officers PCDA (O) Pune is a flagship organisation of Defence Accounts Department (DAD) under Ministry of Defence (Finance). The organisation is entrusted with the task of pre-audit and payment of Pay and Allowances and all claims of over 53,000 officers of Indian Army from Lieutenant to Chief of Defence Staff serving over the length and breadth of the country.

Shri Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts in his inaugural message said that display of Army War Trophy – "T-55 tank" in the premises of PCDA (O) reflects the synergy between the Army and Defence Accounts Department. He praised the professional attitude of the organisation in carrying out its responsibilities which was being aptly recognised by the Army Authorities by conferring commendation of Chief of the Army Staff to three officers of PCDA (O) and other officers of the Defence Accounts Department.

On this occasion, Dr Nirupama Kajla, IDAS, PCDA (O) thanked the Army Authorities and assured that the PCDA(O) Office will remain committed to provide quality service to the Army Officers. She said that the installation of T-55 Tank in the premises of PCDA (O) is a matter of great pride for the officials of the PCDA(O). It will boost our morale and keep motivating us to continue performing our duties efficiently. She emphasised on the effort put in by the staff and officers of PCDA (O) to ensure that the monthly payment and Allowances and the retirement dues of the retiring officers are remitted on time even during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India committed to zero tolerance against graft: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India is committed to the policy of zero tolerance against corruption and unaccounted money as he addressed the first-ever ministerial meeting of G-20 anti-corruption working group. Addres...

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett's nomination to SC, Democrats boycott

The powerful Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with the opposition Democrats boycotting the voting process. All 12 Republicans on the committee voted to advance t...

IPL 13: Holder's three-wicket haul restricts RR to 154/6

All-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers have restricted Rajasthan Royals to 1546 in their 20 overs here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes stitched a 30-run ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2130 hours NATION DEL62 PM-BIHAR-RALLIES Will present NDAs development agenda before people of Bihar Modi ahead of rallies New Delhi A day before addressing his first set of rallies in Bihar bound...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020