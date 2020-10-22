Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power outage: Maha minister asks state utility to put up 2,000-MW unit near Mumbai

Adding the capacity at the Uran Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS) by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) can ensure in the effective operation of the islanding system in the city in the event of a grid failure, the minister said. It can be noted that following the outage, experts have rued the lack of sufficient capacity within Mumbai or nearby areas which can make the islanding system, wherein the city gets detached from the rest of the state, work in case of a grid failure.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:37 IST
Power outage: Maha minister asks state utility to put up 2,000-MW unit near Mumbai

In the aftermath of the massive power outage in the financial capital, Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Thursday asked state-run power generation company to add gas-based capacity of up to 2,000 MW in the vicinity of the city. Adding the capacity at the Uran Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS) by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) can ensure in the effective operation of the islanding system in the city in the event of a grid failure, the minister said.

It can be noted that following the outage, experts have rued the lack of sufficient capacity within Mumbai or nearby areas which can make the islanding system, wherein the city gets detached from the rest of the state, work in case of a grid failure. According to experts, power requirements have grown in the city over the past decade since the system was last reviewed. On a visit to the Uran GTPS, Raut suggested adding other unit having a capacity of 1,000-2,000 MW at the facility, which can start generating power within seconds in the event of a grid collapse, as per an official statement.

The minister asked the Mahagenco to submit detailed  project report at the earliest for approval which could be completed in a span of two years, it said, adding cost of power is cheaper and the source is eco-friendly as well. GTPS' installed capacity is 672 MW and the facility is now generating 350 MW at present, as per the statement.

At present, the peak hour power demand of Mumbai is 2,800 MW which is estimated to reach 5,000 MW by 2030, as per the statement. As against this, the existing power generation in Mumbai is around 1,300 MW by Tata power and 500 MW from Dahanu Project which is not enough to support the island system during grid failure, it said.

It can be noted that the state-run transmission utility has blamed the delay in Tata Power starting to generate power from its units as among the reasons for the collapse of the grid on October 12, which had severely inconvenienced the citizens as power supply was shut for up to 14 hours in some pockets..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 students of IIT Guwahati selected for PMRF fellowship

Fourteen students of Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati IITG have been selected for the Prime Ministers Research Fellows PMRF scheme. The PhD students selected for the PMRF fellowship this year are pursuing research in interdisciplina...

At least 10 killed in Ivory Coast town ahead of presidential election

At least 10 people have been killed in a port town in southern Ivory Coast this week, the mayor said on Thursday, as supporters and opponents of President Alassane Ouattara trade blame for rising violence ahead of the Oct. 31 election.The a...

Cong MLAs consumed liquor during Jaipur resort stay: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday claimed Congress MLAs consumed liquor and enjoyed in the swimming pool during their stay at a resort in Jaipur in March. He made the remarks at a by-election rally at Abdasa in Kutch district....

Bihar: Ratna Sanjay Katiyar appointed IG of Purnia range

Ratna Sanjay Katiyar, a 1998 batch Indian Police Service IPS officer, was appointed as the new Inspector General of Police IG of Purnia range, Bihar on Thursday.Katiyar has replaced Vinod Kumar who had succumbed to COVID-19. The Bihar gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020