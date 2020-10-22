Left Menu
Central government team visits Hyderabad's flood-affected areas

An inter-ministerial from the Centre visited flood-affected areas of Hyderabad on Thursday to inspect areas which were flooded after incessant rains over the past weeks.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An inter-ministerial from the Centre visited flood-affected areas of Hyderabad on Thursday to inspect areas which were flooded after incessant rains over the past weeks. The team will estimate the loss that the people of the State might have incurred due to the rains.

Earlier, Minister of State G Kishan Reddy had also visited flood-affected areas and said, "Today and tomorrow, a five-member team from the central government will assess the damage and send a report to the Centre. Relief and assistance will be given based on the report." Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week, KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration informed on Monday. (ANI)

