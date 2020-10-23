Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU lawmakers vote for 'veggie burgers', take hard line on dairy labels

Restaurants and shops in the European Union should be allowed to label products as "veggie burgers" or "vegan sausages", the European Parliament said on Friday, but called for tighter curbs on labelling of plant-based dairy substitutes. EU lawmakers voted to reject proposals, backed by farmers, to ban plant-based products from using terms such as steak, sausage or burger.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:38 IST
EU lawmakers vote for 'veggie burgers', take hard line on dairy labels

Restaurants and shops in the European Union should be allowed to label products as "veggie burgers" or "vegan sausages", the European Parliament said on Friday, but called for tighter curbs on labelling of plant-based dairy substitutes.

EU lawmakers voted to reject proposals, backed by farmers, to ban plant-based products from using terms such as steak, sausage or burger. "I'm going to celebrate with a vegan burger," Swedish EU lawmaker Jytte Guteland said after the result was announced.

Farmers had argued that the using words like burger or sausage for non-meat products could mislead consumers. European farmers association Copa Cogeca said allowing such terms would open a "Pandora's box" of confusing wording. But medical groups, environmentalists and companies that make vegetarian products have said that banning these terms would discourage consumers from shifting to more plant-based diets, undermining the EU's environmental and health goals.

A majority of EU lawmakers also voted on Friday for stricter rules on labelling of dairy substitutes, backing a ban on terms such as "milk-like" or "cheese-style" for plant-based products that contain no dairy ingredients. The European Court of Justice already banned terms like "soy milk" and "vegan cheese" three years ago, ruling that words such as milk, butter, cheese and yoghurt cannot be used for non-dairy products.

The labelling rules are part of a bigger EU farming policy package, and are not final. Parliament needs to approve its position on the full package in a vote later on Friday. It must then strike a compromise with EU member states on the final policy. Elena Walden, policy manager at the non-profit Good Food Institute Europe, called on EU countries to "clear up this mess and reject confusing and unnecessary restrictions on plant-based dairy products."

Green lawmakers and campaigners, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, have called on the EU parliament to throw out the entire farming policy package, which they say does not do enough to curb the sector's emissions or protect nature from the effects of intensive factory farming.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farm workers die of electrocution in AP village

Two farm workers wereelectrocuted to death when they came into contact with asnapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh onFriday, police saidThe two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agriculturalfield when they stepped on the...

Drug trafficker arrested in UP

A drug trafficker was arrested and two kg of ganja seized from his possession in the district on Friday, police said. The accused, identified as Rakesh, is from Uttarakhand and Rs 28,000 was recovered from his possession in Panipat under ...

Coal block scam: ED attaches assets worth about Rs 12L in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 12 lakh under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged illegal allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand. The attached assets worth Rs 11.92 lakh inclu...

Bhopal hosp under-reporting COVID-19 deaths: Gas tragedy group

Organisations working with the survivors of the 1984 gas leak disaster on Friday said Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre BMHRC officials were not giving proper data on COVID-19 deaths to district and state government authorities. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020