Vice President Naidu wishes countrymen on Dussehra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended his best wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi). Taking to social media, the Vice President wrote, "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Celebrated with great fervor and zeal all over the country, Dussehra symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Happy Dussehra."

The Vice President also cautioned everyone to celebrate the festival with strict precautions as the threat of COVID-19 infections isn't over yet. "Dussehra is an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate Dussehra in a modest way by strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols," he further wrote.

"May this festival bring peace, harmony, good health, and prosperity in the nation," Naidu concluded. (ANI)