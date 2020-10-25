Haryana: BKU activists hold protests against Centre's farm laws

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists on Sunday held protests against the Centre's new farm laws in various places in Haryana and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In Shahbad in Kurukshetra, BKU activists held a protest near the residence of former Haryana minister and BJP leader Krishan Kumar Bedi. Police had to use water cannon to disperse the demonstrators

The protesters, some of whom were carrying black flags, raised slogans against the Centre and BJP-led state government, while demanding rollback of the new farm laws. The BKU's state president, Gurnam Singh, led a protest at Lakhnaur Sahib village near Ambala City in the afternoon. At the protest site in Lakhnaur Sahib, farmers raised slogans against the Union and state governments and demanded withdrawal of the agriculture laws. Later as part of their protests, the BKU activists burnt effigies of Prime Minister Modi in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. Similar protests by BKU activists were also held at some other places in the state. Talking to reporters, Gurnam Singh said that the agitation against the new farm laws will continue till the Union government withdraws the contentious legislations. A large number of police personnel were deployed at various places including Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts since morning as part of security measures. Earlier this month, Kurukshetra police had booked Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi. The complaint was lodged at the Shahbad police station, barely hours after the BKU leader had appealed to farmers to burn effigies of the prime minister during the Dussehra festival on October 25. The complaint was lodged by a social activist, Sahil. Reacting to it, the farmer leader had alleged that the government is using such tactics to suppress the voice of farmers protesting against new farm laws. Singh was booked for allegedly “promoting enmity” between different groups and the intent to provoke the "breach of peace" besides other charges, police had said earlier.