Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Shudufhadzo Musida, 24, from Limpopo walked away with the Miss SA 2020 title on Saturday in Cape Town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:34 IST
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA
Minister Nkoana-Mashabane said she was very impressed with Musida, who is currently studying towards an honours degree in International Relations at Wits University. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Minister is the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has congratulated the newly crowned Miss SA.

Shudufhadzo Musida, 24, from Limpopo walked away with the Miss SA 2020 title on Saturday in Cape Town.

Musida beat the other hopefuls from various provinces who were vying for the glittering crown named Buhle.

Thato Mosehle from North West was announced the first runner-up, while Natasha Joubert from Gauteng is the second runner-up.

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane said she was very impressed with Musida, who is currently studying towards an honours degree in International Relations at Wits University. The stunner also has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in philosophy, politics and economics.

The new Miss SA said she was passionate about tackling mental health issues and was committed to spreading the message.

The beauty queen took to Twitter to express her gratitude.

"I am your Miss South Africa 2020. It's finally sinking in. Thank you so much to everyone for your love and support. It took an entire village to get me here and I stand here on a mountain of prayers. I love you all so much," she tweeted.

The Minister thinks that Musida's strong leadership qualities demonstrate that she will be a sterling ambassador for the youth given the current persistent scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the country.

The department believes that mental health is strongly linked to gender-based violence and femicide.

The Minister said her victory also comes at a time when the country is heading towards the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children 2020 Campaign.

Nkoana-Mashabane said she would like to enlist Miss SA 2020 to collaborate with the department in the fight against GBVF.

"We have a responsibility not to fold our arms while we are witnesses to moral degeneration. The youth are the ones who bear the brunt of moral decay. They are often perceived as agents of immoral behaviour or helpless victims who need some external intervention. They themselves decry the lack of role models and opportunities for right living. We need strong interventions with youth to break this cycle," said Nkoana-Mashabane.

The Minister has called on all South Africans to make interventions in their own spaces to respond to the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide as a society.

"Ambassadors like Miss South Africa are very important in addressing behavioural change that is needed to end the killing of women and children," she added.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steadies against dollar; Brexit talks extended to Wednesday

Sterling stabilised against the dollar on Monday as markets turned cautious over new lockdown restrictions in Europe and record-high daily virus cases in the United States, with riskier currencies losing out. U.S. COVID-19 cases hit record ...

German soccer league CEO Seifert to leave post in 2022

German soccer league CEO Christian Seifert, who oversaw the Bundesligas restart during the coronavirus pandemic ahead of other major European leagues, said Monday that he will leave his post in 2022. Seifert has held the CEO role since 2005...

Multani case: Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini appears before SIT

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini on Monday appeared before the Punjab police SIT in connection with the 1991&#160;Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. Saini was summoned to join the investigation at the Mataur police station in Moh...

New York honors Punjabi community, co-names street as Punjab Avenue

The day October 23, 2020, would go down as one of the most significant days in the history of the Punjabi community of New York when a part of a busy avenue was named Punjab Avenue. 101 Avenue, from 111 Street to 123 Street has been co-name...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020