Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's energy map will have 7 key drivers of change, says PM Modi at India Energy Week

The energy map of India will be driven by seven key points of change, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the inaugural address of India Energy Week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:53 IST
India's energy map will have 7 key drivers of change, says PM Modi at India Energy Week
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the event on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The energy map of India will be driven by seven key points of change, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the inaugural address of India Energy Week. The seven key drivers as per the Prime Minister are: "Accelerating our efforts to move towards a gas-based economy, Cleaner use of fossil fuels particularly petroleum and coal, Greater reliance on domestic sources to drive bio-fuels, Achieving the renewables target of 450 GW by 2030, Increasing the contribution of electricity to de-carbonize mobility, Moving into the emerging fuels, including hydrogen, and Digital innovation across all the energy systems."

The Prime Minister said that even though India's carbon footprint is significantly less than the rest of the industrialised world, it will still keep on making efforts to fight climate change. "India will always work keeping in mind global good. We are well on track to meet the commitment we made to the global community. India has one of the lowest carbon emissions than the rest of the industrialized world. Yet, we will continue to make efforts to fight climate change," he said.

Urging the global community to bring stability and responsibility in crude oil pricing, he said that all the stakeholders need to "work towards transparent and flexible markets for both oil and gas." He further said that the aim of making an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has energy security at its core.

"We are moving forward with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy. Energy security is at the core of our efforts," he said and further added that the country is developing energy corridors with its neighbours for mutual benefit. The Prime Minister was making the inaugural address at the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, in which he took part through video conferencing. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strict action to be taken against adulterators: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said strict action will be taken against adulterators under the Pure for Sure campaign that started from Monday. He said that during the festive season complaints of adulteration increases in products ...

India sending food items to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea: MEA

India is sending 270 metric tonnes of food items to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea to alleviate the suffering of the people affected by natural calamities and the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on ...

Cricket-Injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant left out of India squad for Australia tour

Indias injured opening batsman Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Ishant Sharma have not been named for the upcoming Australia tour after the countrys cricket board BCCI announced the test and limited overs squads on Monday. India are scheduled t...

Kerala gold smuggling case: Absconding accused Rabins Hameed arrested at Kochi airport

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday arrested Rabins Hameed, one of the absconding accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case at the Kochi airport. He was apprehended following his arrival at Kochi International Airport from Dubai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020