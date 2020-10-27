IOM Egypt launching campaign Our Story; Youth, Migration and Covid-19 online

IOM Egypt is launching its campaign "Our Story; Youth, Migration and Covid-19) online. COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in severe economic and social impacts around the world. Migrant youths are amongst the vulnerable groups affected by the disruption caused by the pandemic. Under these circumstances, it is important that youths, including migrant youths, are heard alongside other community voices in the rollout of health and non-health interventions in response to COVID-19 pandemic "Leaving No One Behind".

The campaign sheds light on the migrant youths in different migration patterns and how their lives have been affected by Covid-19 pandemic in education, work, health, travel, mental health, etc. Through real personal stories narrated by the youth themselves, we hear the voice of migrant youths and the challenges they face in the times of the pandemic. The stories include youths from different nationalities, educational and social backgrounds.

This initiative has been produced through the support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Cairo and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

The campaign is also very proud to host Egyptian Singer Maram in one of the stories.

(With Inputs from APO)