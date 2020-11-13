J-K: Conference on Sufism organised to revive Kashmir's cultural history

In the ongoing efforts to revive the cultural history of the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has organised a two-day conference on Sufism named ''Mehfil-e-Sama''. The event is witnessing a number of Sufiyana music segments performed by renowned Sufi singers of the valley. A good number of people including writers, poets, authors, and other intellectuals have also made their presence felt.

"The new youth of the region are writing books. And mind you, writing books is not an easy job -- authors matters. To my mind, Kashmir is nothing but Sufism and Tasawwuf (the process of realising ethical and spiritual ideals). Practice these two and Kashmir will stay protected. No such event was organised in the last 70 years," said Farooq Renzu Shah, Organiser and Chairman Kashmir Society. Ishaac Bukhari, a Sufi writer who took part in the event said such functions should be organised regularly so that the message of Sufism is spread across the world.

"Such conference should be regularly organised so that the message of Sufism is spread across the world including India. If we tread on the path of Sufism it is possible that we will be able to solve many of the worldly problems that afflict us in this day and age," said Bukhari. While stating the benefits of the Sufi conference, a student from Srinagar named Aquib, complained that the Sufi conference is not held more often.

"This is for the first time that I am getting to experience such a Sufi conference. I got to learn a lot. However, it is really unfortunate that such a programme was not organised here. There are several Sufi poet and sage that have paved this path of Sufism," said Aquib. Adding to what Aquib said, a female Sufi poet from the valley, Fehmeeda Sopori said that, "Sufism gives us the teaching that one must view everything from the eye of humanity, treat each other nicely as nothing lasts long."

The event was put together by the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)