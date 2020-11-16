VP Naidu advises youth to adopt positive outlook in building New India

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today urged the youth to join the forces of growth and channelize their energies for constructive, nation-building activities to build a New and Resurgent India.

Inaugurating a new 'Amenities Center' at the University of Hyderabad, the Vice President advised the youth to shun negativism, adopt a positive outlook in building the New India where there would be no corruption, hunger, exploitation and discrimination.

Pointing out that the nation was passing through a critical juncture and was facing many challenges, Shri Naidu asked the youth to be at the forefront of making India stronger on all fronts.

The Vice President urged the youth to be the torchbearers in eradicating Illiteracy, combating diseases, meeting challenges in the farm sector, ending social evils like discrimination in any form, atrocities on women and eliminating corruption.

Expressing his concern over the degeneration of values, he urged the youth to follow India's age-old civilizational ethos and culture.

He told the young minds to come up with innovative solutions to tackle the pressing problems from coronavirus to climate change.

Emphasizing that holistic education was the key to the development and transformation of the lives of the people, he called for reorienting the education system to the meet the challenges of the 21st century while remaining wedded to Indian traditions and culture.

Recalling that India was an important global centre of learning in the ancient times with students from foreign shores studying at reputed institutions like Takshashila and Nalanda, he urged the faculty and students of the University of Hyderabad to focus on achieving academic excellence. People might have different ideologies, but the main ideology should be "academic excellence", he stressed.

Calling for concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including the private sector to develop the higher education institutions into centres of excellence, Shri Naidu stressed the need to impart quality education on par with international standards.

Expressing his concern that only a few Indian Higher Education Institutions figured in the top 200 in the world rankings, he asked the multidisciplinary universities in the country to pull up their socks and strive to be amongst the best.

For achieving better rankings, the Vice President wanted the Higher Education Institutions to promote the culture of innovative research, set up research clusters and offer incentives to the best performing researchers.

Observing that India has the potential to become the hub of knowledge and innovation, he called upon institutions like the University of Hyderabad to play a leading role in fostering the climate of creativity, inventiveness and the spirit of enterprise.

While urging the Universities to become the centres of cutting-edge research, he advised them to establish close linkages with the industry. He expressed happiness that the new education policy proposes a National Research Foundation to oversee research in the country.

Observing that the country was yet to achieve 100 per cent literate society even 73 years after attaining Independence, Shri Naidu stressed the need for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to promote literacy and achieve the goal of a fully literate society.

Shri Naidu expressed his happiness that the New Education Policy (NEP) not only focuses on providing quality education but also seeks to develop character, inculcate scientific temper, promote creativity, the spirit of service and equip students with the capabilities to meet 21st-century challenges. He said the NEP was comprehensive and holistic.

Referring to the fight against the pandemic, the Vice President said that India was comparatively better placed than other nations and added that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi guided the nation with his vision. He lauded the selfless service rendered by frontline warriors like doctors, farmers, security personnel, sanitary staff and appreciated the Government of India and all States for the measures taken to fight the pandemic.

He appealed to the people to adhere to the instructions issued by the government, follow safe distancing norms and wear masks. He said the people must be prepared to face future challenges by improving their endurance. He advised people, particularly the youth to undertake regular physical exercise like practising yoga, eat healthy food and to avoid junk food.

Telangana Home Minister, Shri Md. Mahmood Ali, Shri Justice L Narasimha Reddy, Chancellor of the University, Shri PodileAppa Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Dr B. Nagarjuna, Dean-Students Welfare, Deans of various schools, faculty, students, university staff and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)