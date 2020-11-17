Left Menu
Development News Edition

DK Shivakumar alleges party leader held 'as agenda to target Cong leaders' in Bengaluru violence

In a veiled attack on the Karnataka government, State Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said it was their "agenda and plan" to arrest Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj in the Bengaluru violence case.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-11-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 14:22 IST
DK Shivakumar alleges party leader held 'as agenda to target Cong leaders' in Bengaluru violence
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a veiled attack on the Karnataka government, State Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said it was their "agenda and plan" to arrest Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj in the Bengaluru violence case. He added that the arrest of Sampath Raj was a clear message of targeting Congress leaders.

"It is their agenda to do this, it is a clear message of targeting Congress leaders. They had planned to do this," Shivakumar told media persons here. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the arrest of Sampath Raj in the Bengaluru violence case as a major development that will lead to "exposure of the conspiracy and people behind it"."He was accused and was absconding. Had he been innocent, he would not have absconded. We have caught him. There will be a further probe. His arrest is a major development that will lead to exposure of the conspiracy and people behind it (Bengaluru violence)," said Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Minister.Sampath Raj was brought to the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) office in Bengaluru after being arrested earlier in the day in connection with the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case, police said.Raj had gone missing on October 31 after authorities at a Bengaluru hospital, where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment, allegedly discharged him without informing the police.Earlier, his lawyer had alleged political vendetta behind the chargesheet filed against him in the Bengaluru violence case and said that the chargesheet had no material to prove any of the charges invoked in the matter.The CCB had last week filed a preliminary chargesheet in the August 11 violence that took place in Bengaluru, naming Congress corporators AR Zakir and Sampath Raj as accused.Violence had broken out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people lost their lives, while nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. The police arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence.An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by his nephew, the police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Online festive shopping increases chances of cybercrime: McAfee's India survey

Despite various cyber threats, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic propelled more people to opt for online shopping with 68.1 per cent Indians confirming an increase in their online shopping activity this year, revealed the latest McAfee report o...

Security Council an ‘impaired’ organ; handful of countries stopping UNSC reform: India at UN

A handful of countries are using the Inter-Governmental Negotiations IGN as a smoke-screen and stopping progress on reforming the Security Council, which has become impaired, India has said, asserting that it is time for a decisive movement...

Amazon India's STEP program to help sellers of all sizes drive growth

Amazon India has launched a new program, STEP, to help sellers of all sizes and tenure accelerate their growth on the platform. With this initiative, Amazonaims to help its seller community of more than 7 lakh sellers overcome obstacles and...

Bushiri escape may effect SA-Malawi diplomatic relations

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed concern at the potential effect the Bushiri escape may have on diplomatic relations between South Africa and Malawi.This comes after Shepard Bushiri and his wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020