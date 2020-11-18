Left Menu
Twitter has apologised for showing Leh as part of China: Meenakshi Lekhi

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:32 IST
BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Social networking giant Twitter has tendered a written apology to the Government of India for showing Ladakh as part of the People's Republic of China, said Meenakshi Lekhi, Chairperson of Joint Committee for Personal Data Protection Bill, on Wednesday. Twitter is yet to correct the map to show Leh as part of the Union Territory of Ladakh. But Lekhi said they would do so by November end.

"Twitter has submitted an affidavit to the Parliamentary Panel, in which they have accepted their fault of incorrectly geo-tagging Ladakh as part of China. They said they'll need time till November 30 to rectify the mistake," said Lekhi. Twitter had on October 18 shown Leh as part of China, after which the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a notice to it, raising an objection.

In response to the notice, a spokesperson of the social media platform said, "Twitter remains committed to partnering with the Government of India and Ministry of Electronics and IT to serve the public conversation. Duly responded to the letter and as part of our correspondence, shared a comprehensive update with the latest developments regarding the geo-tag issue." (ANI)

