Oil find at Ashoknagar on Centre s radar

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmenda Pradhan Thursday said he will soon visit Ashoknagar in West Bengal, the site of oil and gas discovery and review the project. Oil and gas was discovered at Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district two years ago.

Pradhan said he was briefed by ONGC that the site holds potential for commerical exploitation. ONGC in one of the exploratory fields at Ashoknagar found a prolific reserve. In their presentation they informed me that it holds good potential for oil and it may also have some gas.

"On a pilot basis we have even sent the oil to Haldia Refinery and also reviewed it. I will be visiting soon to look into this, Pradhan said at the annual general meeting of Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). To a question by MCCI president Vivek Gupta, he said that ONGC has finally found oil and gas at Ashoknagar in the Gangetic belt after two decades of failure and is hopeful that it will be the first of its kind in West Bengal.

According to some experts, commercial production from the block could start as early as the end of this fiscal. In 2018 ONGC had said it found one lakh cubic meters per day of gas flowing from one well at Ashoknagar.

In the past there had been offshore gas finds off West Bengal coast but finally those proved to be unviable..