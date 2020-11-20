Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurates Uttarakhand's first ever Nayar Valley Adventure Sports festival

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the first-ever Nayar Valley Adventure festival and National Paragliding Accuracy Competition in Pauri on Thursday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:08 IST
Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurates Uttarakhand's first ever Nayar Valley Adventure Sports festival
Uttarakhand CM innagurating the festival. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the first-ever Nayar Valley Adventure festival and National Paragliding Accuracy Competition in Pauri on Thursday. With an aim to attract adventure tourists in the state, Nayar Valley Adventure Sports festival will be concluded on November 22.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced that a training centre for paragliding will soon be opened in Nayar Valley. He also directed the officials to scout for suitable land for the paragliding training center. An aero show exhibited by different pilots marked the beginning of the festival.

According to the organisers of the fest, national paragliding competition and mountain trail bike racing from Lansdowne to Pauri will take place during the festival. As many as 100 people will participate in the national paragliding competition, while 30 others have registered for mountain trail biking. The prize distribution ceremony for different sports will be held at the closing ceremony of the event.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is well-endowed with natural resources and if harnessed well, it can be a money-spinning business in the state. "State government is focussed on giving a facelift to rural areas, health services, film division, and tourism. To lure tourists, theme-based destinations are being developed," he said.

"Inaugurated the first Nayar Valley Adventure Festival at Bilkhet, Pauri and launched the National Paragliding Accuracy Competition today. A paragliding training centre set to open on this occasion. This event will help make the Nayar valley of Pauri a new adventure destination", the Chief Minister tweeted later.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

SBI revises Q2 GDP estimates to -10.7 per cent from -12.5 per cent earlier

Citing continuous revisions in Indias GDP estimates as the current norm, State Bank of India SBI revised their second-quarter Q2 GDP to -10.7 per cent from -12.5 per cent with a positive bias, in a research report from SBI Ecowrap on Friday...

Asian shares mostly climb amid tug of war between hope, fear

Asian shares mostly rose in muted trading Friday after Wall Street eked out modest gains amid a tug of war between worries about the worsening pandemic in the present and optimism that a vaccine will rescue the economy in the future. Japans...

Wisconsin recount: Masks, plexiglas and lots of ballots

By Scott Bauer and Doug Glass Madison US, Nov 20 AP Wisconsin on Friday will begin recounts of the presidential race in the states two biggest and most Democratic counties. Its a longshot bid by President Donald Trump who paid a required...

Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurates Uttarakhand's first ever Nayar Valley Adventure Sports festival

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the first-ever Nayar Valley Adventure festival and National Paragliding Accuracy Competition in Pauri on Thursday. With an aim to attract adventure tourists in the state, Nayar Va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020