PM Modi encourages students, says ample opportunities available for entrepreneurship, employment amid pandemic

Keeping the spirit of optimism high amidst the ongoing pandemic situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said major changes are taking place around the world and there are several opportunities available for the growth of entrepreneurship and employment.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing students at the convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University. Image Credit: ANI

Keeping the spirit of optimism high amidst the ongoing pandemic situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said major changes are taking place around the world and there are several opportunities available for the growth of entrepreneurship and employment. Addressing Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University's (PDPU) students virually during convocation ceremony, PM Modi said, "Today you are entering the industry at a time when due to pandemic, major changes are also taking place in the energy sector around the whole world. At this time, there are many opportunities for the growth of entrepreneurship and employment."

While congratulating the students he said: "I am confident, that through your skills, talent and professionalism you will emerge from the situation and infuse power into the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission." On the issue of carbon emission, PM Modi said, "Today, we are moving forward with the goal of reducing the country's carbon footprint by 30-35 per cent. Efforts are being made to increase the use of natural gas for energy needs by four times in current decade."

Further encouraging the student PM Modi said, "It is not an easy thing to graduate at a time when the world is facing such a big crisis. But your abilities are much bigger than these challenges." He said, "It is not that successful people do not face problems, but he who accepts challenges, confronts them, defeats them, solves problems, eventually succeeds."

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a 45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel and Centre of Excellence on Water Technology at the university, and inaugurate the Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation, Translational Research Centre and Sports Complex. (ANI)

