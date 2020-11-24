Left Menu
Air quality management commission should consider use of bio-decomposer for stubble: Rai

“We urge the air quality commission to get the Pusa biodecomposer sprayed in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan considering its success in Delhi,” Rai said. He said that government could do so at half the cost of providing subsidy to farmers.

Updated: 24-11-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 14:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged the Centre's newly-constituted air quality management commission to consider spraying the Pusa bio-decomposer in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to tackle the problem of stubble burning. During a press conference here, Rai said that a 15-member impact assessment committee has ascertained the effectiveness of the Pusa bio-decomposer solution in reducing stubble burning in the capital and it was submitted to the Environment Ministry's Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Monday.

He said the commission was informed that the bio-decomposer used in 2000 acre land in the capital turned 90-95 per cent crop residue into manure in 15-20 days. "Stubble burning has contributed to escalation of COVID-19 cases in last 15 days as it has made Delhi's air more poisonous. We need to find a permanent solution to this problem as we cannot put more lives in danger. "We urge the air quality commission to get the Pusa biodecomposer sprayed in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan considering its success in Delhi," Rai said.

He said that government could do so at half the cost of providing subsidy to farmers. "In last many years, government has been spending money in providing subsidy to farmers to procure machines to cut crop residue. But farmers still have to spend a lot of money from their pocket which is why they resort to burning the crop residue.

"In half the amount being spent on machines, government can get the biodecomposer sprayed in the neighbouring states without farmers having to spend anything," he said. According to scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, the solution can turn crop residue into manure in 15-20 days and can prevent stubble burning.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

