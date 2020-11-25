Left Menu
PM Modi suggests state-specific export strategy; reviews projects worth Rs 1.41 lakh cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to develop a state-specific export strategy and reviewed development projects worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore spread across 10 states and union territories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to develop a state-specific export strategy and reviewed development projects worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore spread across 10 states and union territories. Reforms are beneficial only when one performs, and this is the way forward to transform the country, Modi said as he chaired the meeting of PRAGATI -- an ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation involving central and state governments. In the PRAGATI meeting, multiple projects, grievances and programmes were reviewed, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. In the previous 32 such meetings, a total of 275 projects worth Rs 12.5 lakh crore have been reviewed, along with 47 programmes/schemes and grievances across 17 sectors that were taken up.

The projects, taken up at the 33rd such PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday, were of the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and the Power Ministry, the statement said. These projects, with a total cost of Rs 1.41 lakh crore, were related to 10 states and union territories -- Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Prime Minister asked the concerned secretaries of the Union government and chief secretaries of the state governments to ensure that they complete the work before time, the PMO said.

During the meeting, grievances related to COVID-19 and to the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) were taken up, it said. The PM SVANidhi, agriculture reforms and development of districts as export hubs were also reviewed. Prime Minister Modi also asked the states to develop a State Export Strategy, according to the PMO. The prime minister emphasised on the importance of grievance redressal, and said that focus should not only be on quantity of such redressals, but also on quality.

