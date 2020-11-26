Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "After initial symptoms, I underwent corona test and the report has come positive. Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care and get yourself tested," Rai tweeted.

Earlier, Rai's cabinet colleague and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested COVID-19 positive but later he recovered. Delhi reported 5,246 new COVID19 cases, 5,361 recoveries, and 99 deaths on Wednesday. The total positive cases in the national capital have reached 5,45,787, including 4,98,780 recoveries, 38,287 active cases, and 8,720 deaths. (ANI)