Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:51 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for coronavirus
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "After initial symptoms, I underwent corona test and the report has come positive. Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care and get yourself tested," Rai tweeted.

Earlier, Rai's cabinet colleague and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested COVID-19 positive but later he recovered. Delhi reported 5,246 new COVID19 cases, 5,361 recoveries, and 99 deaths on Wednesday. The total positive cases in the national capital have reached 5,45,787, including 4,98,780 recoveries, 38,287 active cases, and 8,720 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Legend, gone too soon: Cine stars pay homage to football icon Diego Maradona

Film personalities, including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and directors Vikramaditya Motwane and Asif Kapadia, condoled the passing away of legendary football player Diego Maradona, saying the Argentine soccer great will be s...

Chevron Launched: A Great Place to be Stranded

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir People of Delhi-NCR can now look forward to get over their Quarantine fatigue at Chevron, a stunning new lounge that has been launched today. To avoid any crowding, the lounge has been launched in three phas...

Conekt Gadgets Launches India's Fastest Charging Powerbank

Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into Indias accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as Brand ambassador unveile...

Plum raises USD 4.1 mn in funding from Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, others

Employee insurance start-up Plum on Thursday said it has raised USD 4.1 million about Rs 30.2 crore in funding, led by Sequoia Capital Indias Surge and Tanglin Venture Partners. Existing investors, including Incubate Fund, also participated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020