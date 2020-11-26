Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM inaugurates Energy Swaraj Yatra in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated Energy Swaraj Yatra in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:04 IST
CM inaugurates Energy Swaraj Yatra in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh CM inaugurates 'Energy Swaraj Yatra' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated Energy Swaraj Yatra in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.While speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Solar energy is pure, sure and secure. Solar power will help save the earth and its inhabitants. Under PM's leadership, MP is also constantly working in this field."

"Every creature's existence depends on the survival of the earth. So we all have to contribute to what awareness Prof. Chetan is spreading. Dr Chetan will be the Brand Ambassador of MP's energy initiative. I wish you success for this great cause #EnergySwarajYatra," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rick and Morty Season 5: Dan Harmon talks on Space Beth’s returning, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 is already in the process of making. Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon already in March last year that he was working on the fifth season. Read further to know more on the imminent season.During the online Rick a...

Cricket-Kohli baffled by Rohit's absence in Australia, questions WTC rule change

India captain Virat Kohli said he was kept in the dark about deputy Rohit Sharmas hamstring injury and believes the opener should have travelled to Australia to boost his chances of playing the test series against Tim Paines men. Rohit was ...

CBI conducts searches in 3 cities over duty evasion in import of metal toy guns

The CBI on Thursday searched eight locations in three cities in connection with duty evasion in the import of metal toy guns by an importer in collusion with customs officials a couple of years back, officials said. The searches were conduc...

Dr Harsh Vardhan takes stock of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and National Digital Health Mission

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan today visited National Health Authority NHA to conduct a high-level review of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB PM-JAY and National Digital ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020