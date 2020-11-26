CM inaugurates Energy Swaraj Yatra in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated Energy Swaraj Yatra in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated Energy Swaraj Yatra in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday.While speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Solar energy is pure, sure and secure. Solar power will help save the earth and its inhabitants. Under PM's leadership, MP is also constantly working in this field."
"Every creature's existence depends on the survival of the earth. So we all have to contribute to what awareness Prof. Chetan is spreading. Dr Chetan will be the Brand Ambassador of MP's energy initiative. I wish you success for this great cause #EnergySwarajYatra," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)
