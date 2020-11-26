Satisfied and happy with meeting Sidhu, says Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he hoped that he and Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue to have cordial meetings like the one they had on November 25, where they spoke about cricket and a host of other things. The Chief Minister invited the former cricketer and Congress leader for a luncheon meeting, which the latter accepted.

"I was satisfied and happy with the meeting, and so was Sidhu," the Chief Minister said. Quashing media speculation of serious discussions between the two, the Chief Minister quipped that contrary to what was being suggested, "We did not make any plans for Punjab or India or the world." "We just had some simple talks, during which Sidhu shared a lot of his cricketing experiences," said Amarinder Singh, adding that unfortunately, the media was making a mountain out of a molehill.

Taking a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal's remark on him hosting a banquet for Sidhu, the Chief Minister said while his former cabinet colleague had boiled vegetables, he himself partook a 'missi roti with dahi' during the lunch. "Does that look like a banquet to the Akalis?" he remarked. Talking about the dissent in the Congress party, the Chief Minister said the grievances within the party shouldn't be taken out on public platforms and should be raised internally.

"Who says there's no democracy in Congress? Issues shouldn't be taken out on the public platform if you're a congressman. If you want to leave Congress then do so & talk about such things. But if you're in the party, such matters have to be raised internally," he stated. When asked about the change in party leadership, Punjab Chief Minister said Sonia Gandhi is the party president and will remain so till she wants to leave.

"After which, she and the working committee will decide over it. Where is the need for change," he quipped further. (ANI)