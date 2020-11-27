Left Menu
5 dead in fire at COVID hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot, probe ordered

At least five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot on Thursday night.

ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:51 IST
5 dead in fire at COVID hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot, probe ordered
Visual from the hospital in Rajkot [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

At least five people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot on Thursday night.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

