Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh injured in attack -Fars news agency

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh injured in attack -Fars news agencyReuters | Tehran | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:44 IST
Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was injured in an attack outside the capital Tehran on Friday and was being treated in a hospital, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Shortly before, several Iranian news outlets including state broadcaster IRIB said a nuclear and missile scientist had been assassinated in an attack. But there was no official confirmation of a death, and Tehran's nuclear energy body said there had been no incident involving a nuclear scientist.
