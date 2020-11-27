Left Menu
Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh injured in attack -Fars news agency

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:44 IST
Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was injured in an attack outside the capital Tehran on Friday and was being treated in a hospital, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Shortly before, several Iranian news outlets including state broadcaster IRIB said a nuclear and missile scientist had been assassinated in an attack. But there was no official confirmation of a death, and Tehran's nuclear energy body said there had been no incident involving a nuclear scientist.

