Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah appeals farmers to go to Burari ground; says ready to hold talks as soon as they shift

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:43 IST
Shah appeals farmers to go to Burari ground; says ready to hold talks as soon as they shift
Shah said a delegation of the farmers has been invited on December 3, on behalf of the central government to discuss detailed talks on their problems.  Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place. He also said the government has made arrangements for water, toilets and medical care at the ground in north Delhi so that the farmers are not inconvenienced and they can stage their demonstrations in a democratic and peaceful manner there.

"For the last few days, farmers from Punjab and Haryana and some other parts of the country have come to the border of Delhi. Farmers have gathered on the two major highways coming from Punjab near the border of Delhi since yesterday. Farmers are facing many problems due to heavy cold. Other people are also facing problems. "Therefore, I have a humble appeal to our farmer brothers that the government has made proper arrangement for you in Burari in Delhi, where you can stage your demonstrations," he said in an appeal in Hindi which was posted in the official WhatsApp group of the home ministry.

Shah said a delegation of the farmers has been invited on December 3, on behalf of the central government to discuss detailed talks on their problems. "Some farmers unions and farmers have demanded that talks be held immediately instead of December 3. So, I assure everyone that the central government is ready to hold discussions with you as soon as you shift to the ground (in Burari)," he said. Shah also said detailed discussions were held in New Delhi on November 13 regarding their problems, which was attended by the agriculture and railway ministers on behalf of the central government.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM Sawant invites President Kovind for Liberation Day celebration

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to attend the Goa Liberation Day celebration. Called on the Honble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, in New Delhi today. Extended a warm in...

Iran's leader promises retaliation for nuclear scientist's killing

Irans supreme leader promised on Saturday to retaliate for the killing of the Islamic Republics top nuclear scientist, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trumps presidency.Aya...

IndiGrid inks pact to acquire 74pc stake in PKTCL from RInfra

India Grid Trust on Saturday said that it has inked an agreement to acquire 74 per cent stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission&#160;Company&#160;from Reliance InfrastructureIndia Grid Trust has signed share&#160;purchase agreement on November...

Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital, government says

Ethiopian troops have taken full control of the Tigray regions capital Mekelle, the government said on Saturday evening, a major development in a three-week-old war that is sending shockwaves through the Horn of Africa. The federal governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020