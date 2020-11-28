Left Menu
Goa Guv extends wishes ahead of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary

Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has extended his greetings to the people of Goa ahead of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru -- Nanak Dev.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:03 IST
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has extended his greetings to the people of Goa ahead of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru -- Nanak Dev. People will observe 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 30. It is considered to be the most auspicious and significant day in Sikhism.

"On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 30, 2020, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa, particularly the Sikh brethren," the Governor was quoted as saying in the official statement from the Raj Bhawan. Guru Nanak was a great seer, saint and mystic who imparted the eternal values of spirituality, humanity, morality, devotion and truth to the world.

"His preachings have also helped us to preserve the unity and secular outlook of our country," the Governor added. Koshyari urged people to "replenish" their minds with the Sikh Guru's valuable teachings to live in peace and harmony. (ANI)

