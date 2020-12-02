Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand symbolically declares climate emergency

Joining more than 30 countries, New Zealand on Wednesday took the symbolic step of declaring a climate emergency. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government usually declares emergencies only for things like natural disasters, but that if it doesn't address climate change, such disasters will continue to happen. She said the declaration was an acknowledgment of the burden the next generation faces.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:55 IST
New Zealand symbolically declares climate emergency
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Joining more than 30 countries, New Zealand on Wednesday took the symbolic step of declaring a climate emergency. Lawmakers voted 76-43 in favour of the motion, in a split that followed party lines.

The government also launched a new initiative requiring many public agencies to become carbon neutral by 2025, in part by getting rid of coal boilers and buying electric cars. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government usually declares emergencies only for things like natural disasters, but that if it doesn't address climate change, such disasters will continue to happen.

She said the declaration was an acknowledgment of the burden the next generation faces. "For them, it is instinctual, it is tangible, it is real," Ardern said. "It is about the country they will inherit. And it's about the burden of debt they will inherit unless we make sure that we demonstrate leadership on this issue." The declaration comes without any newly assigned statutory powers or money, making it purely symbolic. But Ardern and other lawmakers promised to back up the declaration with ongoing action.

The declaration states that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity and promises a commitment to minimise global warming. It says climate change will have a devastating impact on New Zealand through flooding, wildfires, sea-level rise and water availability. Ardern said climate change was an important consideration in rebuilding the economy from the downturn caused by the coronavirus, and it was important to "build it back in a sustainable way, with a focus on carbon neutrality." Opposition climate change spokesperson Stuart Smith said the declaration was hollow and lacked substance.

"Today's performance from the government was a triumph of politics over practical solutions, and of slogans over substance," said another opposing lawmaker, David Seymour. Ardern has previously announced plans for the nation to plant 1 billion trees, phase out offshore oil and gas exploration, and to make the electricity grid run from 100% renewable energy by 2030.

The government last year passed a bill for the country to become carbon neutral by 2050, although it carved out some exemptions for farmers, who bring in much of the country's foreign income.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction; 'Juno' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Cinema under the stars offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemicPerched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set u...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 5G SoC; global debut on Xiaomi Mi 11

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital, chipmaker Qualcomm today unveiled its latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 888 5G that will power the next-generation smartphones and deliver premium user experiences.The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 packs th...

Health News Roundup: Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine; U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccinePresident Donald Trump will gather leaders from industry and government next week for a summit on the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020