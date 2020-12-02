Left Menu
UK PM Johnson says COVID-19 vaccines should be voluntary

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that any COVID-19 vaccines should be voluntary and that they would not be made obligatory.

Asked if vaccines should be voluntary, Johnson said: "I strongly urge people to take up the vaccine but it is no part of our culture or our ambition in this country to make vaccines mandatory. That is not how we do things."

