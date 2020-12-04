10 TDP MLAs suspended from AP Assembly

Ten MLAs of the Telugu Desam Party were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, the last day of the winter session, on the charge that they disrupted the proceedings of the House. The remaining TDP members, including their leader N Chandrababu Naidu, walked out of the House in protest.

The TDP gave a notice for an adjournment motion on the pending payments under the MGNREGPand sought an immediate discussion. Speaker Tammineni Seetaram disallowed the motion and took up the listed government business.

The TDP legislators insisted on a discussion on the critical NREGP issue as lakhs of workers were not paid wages for over a year now. They went into the Well of the House and raised their demand.

"You are disrupting the House everyday. I am pained at having to suspend you but I am left with no option," the Speaker remarked. Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah then moved a motion for suspension of the opposition members and it was carried by a voice vote.