Adityanath govt harassing those who expressed solidarity with protesting farmers: Congress

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of harassing those who expressed solidarity with the farmers agitating against the Centre's "black farm laws", the Congress on Saturday alleged cases has been lodged against its leaders and workers for staging a protest here in September. It said that on September 28, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu staged a protest at the Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow after which party leaders were taken to Eco Garden, from where all were released the same evening on personal sureties.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has lodged cases against 13 Congress leaders, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, and 300 unnamed workers for holding a protest in support of farmers in Lucknow on September 28," the party's media convenor, Lalan Kumar, who has also been named in the FIR, said. This is another example of the dictatorial attitude of the state government, which is attacking the freedom of expression of the people, Kumar said, adding that he and others came to know of the FIR only on Saturday. He also alleged that it has been filed in "back date".

This move of the state government has agitated party workers and they are in no mood to tolerate this, Kumar said. A police spokesperson said action will be taken against anybody found breaking the law.