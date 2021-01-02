Left Menu
IIMs can act as bridge between local products, global collaborations: PM Modi

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) can act as a bridge between local products and global collaborations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) can act as a bridge between local products and global collaborations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. PM Modi said this while laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur, Odisha through video conferencing today.

"Our IIMs can act as a bridge between local products and global collaborations. Innovation, integrity and inclusiveness are the mantras for IIM Sambalpur," said PM Modi on the occasion. The Prime Minister further stated that the location is perfect to become an educational hub, with many institutes and colleges already existing in Sambalpur.

"Hirakud Dam, Debrigarh Sanctuary and Sambalpuri textile are giving a new edge to the tourism of Odisha. This entire region is surrounded by small industries and this is like a living laboratory to promote vocal for local," said PM Modi. Sambalpur and its neighbouring areas are known for mineral, coal, gold and various gemstones and it is India's hub of natural assets, he added.

"Innovative ideas from youth will make the region of Sambalpur a great tourist destination in the future. I am confident our IIMs will power local for global with their alumni networks," said PM Modi. "Additive printing and 3D printing are giving a new edge to the industrial production of our country. Digital connectivity has changed the world from a global village to a global workplace," said PM Modi.

The permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur will represent the great heritage of Odisha, the Prime Minister stated. "Today's startups are the multinational companies of tomorrow. Most startups are coming up in tier II and III cities of the country. From the farming sector to space sector, the scope for startups is increasing," he added.

Emphasising on how opportunities give rise to permanent solutions, he exemplified that due to the COVID-19-induced pandemic situation, India started manufacturing PPE kits and masks in large scale. "We have innovated and found long-term solutions. Management is not about managing large companies, it is about managing opportunities in real life," said PM Modi.

Centre has worked on a permanent solution for household gas coverage and covered 98 per cent of the nation, the Prime Minister stated. "We also commissioned 10,000 new gas distributors," he added.

"The spread of gas connections is a management case study, where we saw speed and very importantly, scaled in six years 14 crore gas connections. India has more than 28 crore gas connections today. Gas connection is no longer a luxury, it is a basic necessity. 50 lakh poor families in Odisha have received gas connections," he added. (ANI)

