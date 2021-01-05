50 birds found dead in Rajasthan's Baran

Amid the outbreak of bird flu in several states across the nation, more than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mohammad Abu Bakr said, "More than 50 birds including crows, pigeons and a wild sparrow have been found dead in Baran district, the samples have been sent to Bhopal."

Meanwhile, four-teams of animal husbandry have been set up to inspect the poultry farms in the areas, he added. In the Jhalawar district, 10 birds were found dead. But the report ascertaining the cause of death is yet to come. Till date, 138 birds died in Jhalawar since January 3.

The state administration has issued a high alert in Jhalawar and Kota districts. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, India has reported the emergence of bird flu since last week. The presence of the virus is confirmed in the dead birds in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh while Rajasthan and Gujarat, too, have a strong suspicion of avian influenza in dead birds. (ANI)