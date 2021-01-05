Heavy rain causes waterlogging, commuting problems in Chennai

Following heavy rainfall, Chennai witnessed severe waterlogging and residents faced problems in commuting on Tuesday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been realised at a few places over Chennai city till 1530 hrs IST. Rainfall amounts reported till 1530 hrs IST: Anna University-8 cm, Chennai-10 cm and Taramani-12 cm," India Meteorological Department tweeted.

The department also said at 4:17 PM that the rainfall is likely to continue for the next 3 hours. This could amount to about 20 cm rainfall at isolated places over Chennai. (ANI)