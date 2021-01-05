ED attaches shares of Singapore-based shell company under PMLA in fraud case
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:32 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached shares worth Rs 452 crores of ILFS Tamil Nadu Power Company (ITPCL) held in the name of a Singapore-based shell company.
The agency said that the company M/s A S Coal Pte Singapore is owned by a British National, Jaimin Vyas.
