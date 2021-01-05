Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRO DG briefs MoS Jitendra Singh on road, bridge projects in J-K, North East

Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry, the new Director-General, Border Road Organisation (BRO), on Tuesday, briefed Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), about the ongoing and proposed road and bridge projects in Jammu and Kashmir and North East.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:48 IST
BRO DG briefs MoS Jitendra Singh on road, bridge projects in J-K, North East
DG BRO Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry briefed Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry, the new Director-General, Border Road Organisation (BRO), on Tuesday, briefed Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), about the ongoing and proposed road and bridge projects in Jammu and Kashmir and North East. The BRO DG said that Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed unprecedented progress in road and bridge construction in the last 5 to 6 years and about a dozen BRO bridges have come up in the single Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda itself, the notable among which are Atal Setu at Basohli and Devika Bridge at Udhampur, according to the release by Ministry of Development of North-East Region.

The proposed Chattergala tunnel in the Union Territory will connect district Kathua with district Dodaenroute the new Highway via Basohli-Bani through Chattergalla to touch Bhaderwah and Doda. This is going to be a historic landmark project providing all-weather alternate road connectivity between the two distant regions and reducing the travel time from Doda to Lakhanpur on the Punjab border to just around four hours, the release read.

"It was going to be a 6.8 Km long tunnel for which the Feasibility Survey has already been conducted by BRO. The tunnel is likely to take about 4 years for completion after the execution work starts and its construction cost is around Rs. 3,000 crore. It is going to be a revolutionary game-changer. This will not only generate revenue but also job generation," it added. Moreover, the all-weather road connectivity will bring ease of business, shorten the travel time and also provide a unique opportunity for places like Bani and Bhaderwah to emerge as tourist destinations of national repute.

Furthermore, the Minister received an update about BRO projects in different States, particularly about four road projects funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC) under the aegis of the Ministry of DoNER in Mizoram and two BRO projects in Manipur, the release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals

American Airlines is banning emotional-support animals in a move that will force most owners to pay extra if they want their pets to travel with them. The airline said Tuesday that it will allow animals in the cabin free of charge only if t...

Mumbai: No post facto CRZ clearance for Adarsh society

The post facto coastal regulation zone CRZ clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Aut...

Sloganeering, demonstrations inside, outside campus mark 1 year of JNU violence

Slogans inquilab zindabad and halla bol rent the air on Tuesday as members of JNU students and teachers associations formed a human chain leading to Sabarmati Hostel to mark one year of the violence at the university when a mob entered the ...

UK scientists question COVID-19 vaccine dosing delay

Five UK medical scientists have criticised a British government plan to delay giving second doses of COVID-19 vaccines by up to 12 weeks, saying proven dosing schedules should not be altered without solid scientific support or evidence.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021