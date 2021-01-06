Norway, UNESCO sign funding programme on freedom of expression of journalists

The Kingdom of Norway and UNESCO signed on 16 November 2020 a new Programme Cooperation Agreement, through which Norway reinforces its support to the Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists (MDP) with a generous contribution of 14 million Norwegian Krone (around 1,600,000 USD). A longtime ally of UNESCO and its Communication and Information Sector in promoting freedom of expression online and offline and the safety of journalists, Norway's previous contributions have rendered possible since the creation of the MDP in 2017, the expansion of the implementation of The UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity in terms of geographical scope and actions. The MDP has since intensified safety training for media workers around the world and extended the judges initiative, originally launched in Latin America, to include members of the judiciary on freedom of expression and the safety of journalists in Africa. These efforts resulted in the signing of Memoranda of Understanding with various regional human rights courts, and the dissemination of impactful awareness-raising campaigns to end impunity for crimes against journalists such as #KeepTruthAlive.

This new Programme Cooperation Agreement thus reiterates Norway's commitment to continue supporting these priorities and will enable the MDP to furthermore meet the challenges faced by media in all regions in relation to their safety and freedom of expression, an area of activity that is particularly relevant within the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic.