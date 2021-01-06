ITBP inks MoU with KVIC for supplying Khadi durries for CAPF jawans

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday signed close to Rs 9 crore deal with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to procure over 1.71 lakh Khadi durries for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). As per an official release, ITBP will procure 1,71,520 cotton khadi durries at a total cost of Rs 8,73,46,000.

"The MoU was signed between the ITBP and the KVIC at the Gandhi Smriti, Rajghat, the base office of the KVIC between Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC and Anand Swaroop, IG ITBP," it said.Vivek Bharadwaj, Additional Secretary, Police Modernisation, Ministry of Home Affairs was also present on the occasion. Talking about the reason behind using the Khadi product, Bharadwaj said that Khadi is unique, and a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"It is a lifeline for crores of people. Sales outlets built in 10 years earlier, KVIC had achieved in two years. Most important is that during these times the workforce has reduced but sales increased, which shows that KVIC productivity was increased," he said. He added that the government expects to purchase more items from KVIC.KVIC Chairman said with the signing of the MoU, lakhs of artisans would get employment.

"It's an important day. MoU signed by us is close to 9 crores, and we can't calculate how much it will help several families. People should not use Khadi as charity. People should use it for its quality. We are competing with private companies due to our quality. Through this MoU, Artisans will get continuous work for at least a month," said Saxena. Notably, earlier in July 2020, ITBP had an agreement with the KVIC for supplying a total of 1,200 quintal of mustard oil at a financial implication of Rs 1,73,80,000.

On the occasion 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019, it was decided during a meeting of Director Generals of the CAPFs that Terry Khadi Uniform and other items of swadeshi origin should be made available to the forces. During the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to the ITBP Force headquarters in New Delhi in December 2019, an exhibition stall was prepared to exhibit the KVIC products.

The ITBP had suggested that durries, blankets, towels, mustard oil, yoga kits, hospital bed sheets, pickles among other things can be purchased for jawans of the force through KVIC. "The process of procuring Khadi bed sheets and pillow covers from KVIC for all CAPF hospitals is also underway and it is expected that it will be procured in this financial year itself. Many such items will be procured from the KVIC for promoting the local products in the CAPFs," said the statement. (ANI)