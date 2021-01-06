Left Menu
Cabinet nod to India, Japan MoC on partnership in Specified Skilled Worker' sector

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the government of India and Government of Japan, on a Basic Framework for Partnership for Proper Operation of the System Pertaining to Specified Skilled Worker, the statement said.Under this MoC, a Joint Working Group will be set up to follow up on its implementation.


The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan on a basic framework for partnership for proper operation of the system pertaining to ''specified skilled worker''. The present Memorandum of Cooperation would set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Japan on sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who have qualified the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in 14 specified sectors in Japan, an official statement said.

These Indian workers would be granted a new status of residence of ''Specified Skilled Worker'' by the Japanese government. ''The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the government of India and Government of Japan, on a Basic Framework for Partnership for Proper Operation of the System Pertaining to 'Specified Skilled Worker','' the statement said.

Under this MoC, a Joint Working Group will be set up to follow up on its implementation. The MoC would enhance people-to -people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan.

Skilled Indian workers from fourteen sectors viz. nursing care, building cleaning, material processing industry, industrial machinery manufacturing industry, electric and electronic information related industry, construction, shipbuilding and ship-related industry, automobile maintenance, aviation, lodging, agriculture, fisheries, food and beverages manufacturing industry and food service industry, would have enhanced job opportunities to work in Japan, the statement said.

