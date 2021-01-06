Left Menu
Development News Edition

Withholding Rs 1,200 cr of Punjab’s RDF an arm twisting: Manpreet Badal

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Wednesday slammed the Centre for allegedly holding back the states rural development fund amounting to Rs 1,200 crore, dubbing it as an arm twisting tactic amid the farmers protest.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:09 IST
Withholding Rs 1,200 cr of Punjab’s RDF an arm twisting: Manpreet Badal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Wednesday slammed the Centre for allegedly holding back the state's rural development fund amounting to Rs 1,200 crore, dubbing it as "an arm twisting tactic" amid the farmers' protest. "The kind of the government of India's attitude towards Punjab is not right. It has withheld our Rs 1,200 crore of RDF on paddy crop. It has not been paid to us as yet," said Badal while addressing the media here.

He said the Centre has not released the RDF despite the state raising the issue with the concerned central ministry. Punjab charges three per cent of the minimum support price of wheat and paddy as the RDF from buyers, he said.

The Centre last year had allegedly put Punjab's RDF on hold on the pretext of by scrutinising its utilisation. Badal said Punjab's RDF is a statutory tax which has to be paid.

"You cannot question us on this," he said, adding the Centre had asked the state government on the utilisation of RDF funds. "They (Centre) are upset with us as to why Punjab farmers are agitating and why are you (Punjab government) not controlling them. It is a kind of an arm twisting tactic," he said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for more than a month, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price for their crops. Badal further expressed displeasure over the non-selection of Punjab for food parks proposed to be set up by some United Arab Emirates entities in the country.

He said the United Arab Emirates had planned to set up three food park projects in the country. "The UAE was keen to set up a food park in Punjab. But the government of India gave one food park project to Gujarat, second to Madhya Pradesh and the third one to Maharashtra. We feel this was an unfair selection. Punjab deserved it," said Badal.

The state finance minister also alleged that the GST (goods and services tax) compensation to the tune of Rs 8,500 crore was still pending. Badal said with the mobilisation of its tax revenue and rationalisation of the government expenditure, the state did not go for any overdraft for a single day in the current financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021