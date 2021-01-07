Left Menu
Railways Ministry extends time limit for cancellation of PRS counter tickets

In case of ticket cancelled through 139 or through IRCTC website, the time limit for surrendering of such ticket for the above mentioned period across reservation counter upto nine months from the date of journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:30 IST
Earlier, comprehensive guidelines for cancellation of tickets and refund of fare, due to COVID-19 situation have been issued. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Railways has decided to extend the time limit beyond six months and upto nine months from the date of the journey for cancellation of PRS counter tickets and refund of fare across reservation counters for the journey period 21.03.2020 to 31.07.2020. It is applicable only for regular timetabled trains cancelled by Railways. In case of ticket cancelled through 139 or through IRCTC website, the time limit for surrendering of such ticket for the above mentioned period across reservation counter upto nine months from the date of journey.

After the lapse of six months from the date of journey, many passengers may have deposited the tickets to Claims Office of Zonal Railways through TDR or through general application along with original tickets, a full refund of fare on such PRS counter tickets shall also be allowed for such passengers.

Earlier, comprehensive guidelines for cancellation of tickets and refund of fare, due to COVID-19 situation have been issued. As per instruction for trains cancelled by Railways, relaxation has been given for submission of PRS counter tickets upto six months from the date of journey (instead of 3 days excluding day to journey) and in case the PRS counter tickets cancelled through 139 or through the website of IRCTC, refund across the counter upto six months from the date of journey.

(With Inputs from PIB)

